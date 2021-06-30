CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police released images of clothing recovered after the discovery of partial human remains in Lake Barkley north of the Barkley Lake Bridge early Sunday morning.

Authorities recovered a black and blue size 10 Nike Air Max shoe, a pair of gray size medium Hanes thermal pants, a pair of black size 36 MNML jeans and a black size medium belt.

Human remains found in Lake Barkley in Trigg County Kentucky State Police are investigating the discovery of human remains located early Sunday morning in Lake Barkley.

The remains were found after KSP received a call from Stewart County requesting assistance regarding the discovery of human remains.

If you have information regarding the items or the identity of the human remains, contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.