SCOTTSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - An eight-month-old infant died on after drowning on Thursday, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP responded to a call from Allen County Social Services in regards to a drowning. The infant was pronounced dead by the Allen County coroner at Medical Center in Scottsville. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday at the Medical Examiner’s office in Louisville, KY.
The investigation into the death is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.