Shaylynn Curtis

Shaylynn Curtis has been charged with abuse of a corpse by Kentucky State Police.

 Christian County Jail

CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police said they are investigating the death of a 5-month-old baby who was found wrapped in a blanket and in the attic of a Cadiz home.

KSP was notified by Trigg County Dispatch that the infant was found dead in a home on East Adams Mill Road.

Troopers said Shaylynn Curtis, 28, has been living at the home with her 5-month-old baby boy. The infant died on Monday and troopers said Curtis took the baby and drove to a friend’s house. She then returned home, wrapped the baby in a blanket and placed him in the attic of the home. She did not make any attempts to call 911 or seek medical assistance for the infant. Friends of Curtis were concerned about the welfare of the infant and contacted 911.

Curtis has been charged with abuse of a corpse. She is being held in the Christian County.

KSP said an autopsy was conducted on Wednesday to determine the cause of death of the infant. The results are pending.

 

