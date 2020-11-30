OLMSTEAD, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police have identified the man whose remains were found in a field on Watermelon Road in the Olmstead community in Logan County.
KSP said the victim was Jason S. Stratton, 48, of Elkton, KY. He was reported as an escapee on Oct. 22 after not returning from a granted furlough from the Logan County Jail.
Authorities said there were no obvious signs of foul play at the scene. The cause of death is undetermined pending a final autopsy report. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
