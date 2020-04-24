FRANKFORT, KY (WSMV) - Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams announced on Friday that any registered voter will be able to vote by absentee ballot in next month's primary elections, special elections and local option elections.
Adams sent the governor a letter of recommendation on Thursday. Beshear issued an Executive Order on Friday that outlines the election procedures that will be in place on June 23.
"Today's Executive Order and regulations that will be created by the Kentucky State Board of Elections will allow all Kentuckians who are registered to vote for the upcoming primary to vote by mail through an absentee ballot," Beshear said in a news release. "While there will be signficant education and work required, we are committed to making sure this election will be held in a safe manner while we are in this worldwide health pandemic."
"Voters across the political spectrum will be pleased with this plan to protect both democracy and public health," Adams said in a news release. "I'm grateful to Governor Beshear for his leadership, and his working in good faith with me toward ensuring a successful and safe election."
Beshear said the State Board of Elections will also be working on a plan to safely conduct limited in-person voting and a possible drive-through voting option, so that those voters who cannot vote by mail can exercise their right to vote.
