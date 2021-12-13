FRANKFORT, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order temporarily suspending certain restrictions on motor carriers engaged in restoring power, clearing debris and delivering fuel to areas stricken by tornados and other severe weather that began Friday night.
“Our Cabinet is ready to help ensure that needed relief gets quickly to areas that have lost electric power and otherwise are experiencing hardships due to the outbreak of tornados, high winds and flash flooding cited in the emergency declared by Gov. Andy Beshear,” Gray said in a news release.
The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. ET on Jan. 14 and may be extended, if needed. It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stopes if providing response to affected area.
The order authorizes the Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Vehicle Regulation to waive permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional vehicles. To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.
A copy of the order is posted on the Cabinet website.
