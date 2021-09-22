CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the report of a kidnapping that occurred Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

Dispatchers were notified just after 8 a.m. that a female, identified as 53-year-old Tammy Beechum, of Dover, TN, had been taken from a parking lot at a business on Lafayette Street. Evidence indicated that Beechum had been taken by force.

KSP detectives are searching for 65-year-old Thomas Hungerford, of Cadiz, who has been described as the estranged boyfriend of Beechum.

Hungerford is believed to be driving a white Mitsubishi Montero SUV with Tennessee license plate DBK802. He may be headed toward Maryland. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Montero Thomas Hungerford is believed to be driving this Mitsubishi Montero SUV.

Beechum is 5’1” and weighs around 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Hungerford stands 5’5” and weighs 157 pounds. He has blue eyes and is bald or balding. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators are asking the public for any information leading to the location of either Beechum or Hungerford. Tips can be called into the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.