LOUISVILLE, KY (WSMV) - The Kentucky State Fair Announces its return for summer 2021.
The fair board decided to close the fair to the general public and spectators as an effort to combat COVID-19 concerns that were on the rise last year.
Today, the Kentucky State Fair announced it will return for August 19th through the 22nd with over 300 acres of outdoor space.
The Tennessee State Fair is also scheduled to take place shortly after, running from September 10th through 19th.
"The Kentucky State Fair is an important event for thousands of people around the Commonwealth and the economic activity created by the Fair will help Kentucky’s recovery. While we will need to make adjustments to respond to COVID-19, we plan to produce as much of the Fair as safely possible. We look forward to once again being where Kentucky comes together." - David S. Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues
