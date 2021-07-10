CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - A suspect in the deaths of two people inside a Trigg County home has been arrested in California.
Kentucky State Police said Landon Stinson, 29, of Cadiz, KY, was arrested on California charges on Monday.
Mildred Faris, 76, and Matthew Blakeley, 28, both of Cadiz, KY, were found dead inside a home on Cerulean Road on July 3.
Two people were found dead at a home on Saturday morning on Cerulean Road, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP detectives traveled to Los Angeles and interviewed Stinson in connection with the death investigation. He was served with Trigg County arrest warrants on Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st degree, first offense.
Stinson will appear in Los Angeles Municipal Court on the felony charge on July 19. He is being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.