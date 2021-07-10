Landon Stinson

Landon Stinson is wanted for questioning by Kentucky State Police.

 Kentucky State Police

CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - A suspect in the deaths of two people inside a Trigg County home has been arrested in California.

Kentucky State Police said Landon Stinson, 29, of Cadiz, KY, was arrested on California charges on Monday.

Mildred Faris, 76, and Matthew Blakeley, 28, both of Cadiz, KY, were found dead inside a home on Cerulean Road on July 3.

KSP detectives traveled to Los Angeles and interviewed Stinson in connection with the death investigation. He was served with Trigg County arrest warrants on Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st degree, first offense.

Stinson will appear in Los Angeles Municipal Court on the felony charge on July 19. He is being held without bond.

 

