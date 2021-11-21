FRANKLIN, KY (WSMV) - A Franklin man has been indicted in connection with a drug overdose death in July, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Sheriff deputies responded to the Woodland Apartments, located at 638 Morgantown Rd., on July 1 and found a person inside the apartment building dead from a drug overdose. Deputies discovered that Jefraye Ahmaad Warfield, 37, provided the drugs that caused the fatal overdose.
The Simpson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Warfield with second degree manslaughter, trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine) and trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
Warfield’s arraignment hearing is set for Dec. 6.
