FRANKFORT, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that more than 2 million Kentucky residents had received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“When you look at this, it is just a miracle,” Beshear said in a news release. “Fifteen months after the first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky, not only do we have effective vaccines, but we have 2 million people vaccinated. It’s really exciting.”
Beshear said Tuesday 2,006,742 residents had been vaccinated.
The governor also announced plans to allow in-person visitation to resume the week of June 20 at all Department of Corrections state prisons and Department of Juvenile Justice facilities. Visitors must schedule the visit in advance.
“One more step toward reopening the commonwealth is resuming in-person visitation at our state prisons and youth detention and residential centers,” Beshear said in a release.
DOC and DJJ halted in-person visitations in March 2020 as one precaution taken to prevent COVID-19 from entering and spreading through the facilities, and within the communities in which they are located.
Beshear said Tuesday that 76% of adult inmates in state custody have been vaccinated.
Additional information and contact information for scheduling visits will be posted on the Department of Corrections’ and Department of Juvenile Justice’s websites on June 4.
These in-person visitation guidelines only apply to the 14 state prisons and not county jails.
All visitors at both DOC and DJJ facilities will be required to provide proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination card and will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all ties inside the facilities.
“We understand that an important aspect to the successful rehabilitation of the justice-involved population is in-person visitation with family and friends,” Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble said in a news release. “It has been a long 15 months in the fight against COVID-19, and our staff has worked diligently to do everything possible to keep those in custody safe and healthy. While we are ready to resume in-person visitation we must continue to follow the CDC guidelines for congregated settings and are asking that all visitors adhere strictly to these guidelines.”
The Department of Corrections and Department of Juvenile Justice will continue to offer virtual visits at all facilities for the foreseeable future.
