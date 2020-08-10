FRANKFORT, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that he and administration officials, in consultation with Kentucky teachers and administrators, recommend Kentucky schools to wait to begin in-person classes until Sept. 28.
“Our recommendation today is that schools wait to begin in-person classes until Sept. 28. Yes, that’s six weeks from now, but it’s also six weeks from what I hope is the peak of the virus, six weeks from the last three weeks where we have been at an all-time high week in and week out, six weeks from a time when we just had a 6% positivity rate,” said Beshear in a release. “Let’s face it, we’re trying really hard and we’ve taken good steps. Masks are working, but we do not have control over this virus. And to send tens of thousands of our kids back into in-person classes when we don’t have control of this virus. It’s not the right thing to do for these kids, it’s not the right thing to do for their faculty and it’s not the right thing to do as Governor.”
Beshear said the decision was driven by four factors: Kentucky’s cases being near a peak, an increase in infection rates among children across the U.S., the experience of school districts in other states and families continuing and families continuing to travel to hot spots for vacations against the advice of health officials.
“I think what all of the health care specialists said when we talked about reopening, is we need to be looking at a decline. In other words, we need to get our positive rate down,” Beshear said. “On top of that, what we’re seeing are more outbreaks and more infections in kids. The two hardest things I do every day is read the deaths and the number of kids infected under 5. And it’s not just kids under 5. We’re having record numbers of children that are infected, and it shows this infection spreads to them when we still don’t know the long-term impact. What we do know is children have a harder time social distancing. And we can’t put a whole bunch of them in a classroom with a teacher right now. Other states that have tried to open this new school year are now having to close. We don’t want to start and stop. That may be more difficult on our children.”
