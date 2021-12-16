FRANKFORT, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a new Natural Disaster Fraud Hotline has been set up to help Kentuckians report fraud related to the tornadoes and storms in Western and Central Kentucky.
The hotline phone number is 502-696-5485 and is accessible to Kentuckians who are reporting suspected scams, price gouging, or other types of fraud related to the severe weather events.
“Our neighbors in Western and Central Kentucky are working to get back on their feet and we want to provide as much help as possible during this process by creating a direct number to report fraud,” Cameron said in a news release. “Kentuckians can call 502-696-5485 to report any suspected fraud. Bad actors often use natural disasters to perpetrate scams and fraud, and reporting these individuals to our office will help ensure that the fraud is stopped and that bad actors are held accountable to the law.”
In addition to the hotline, Cameron established websites for Kentuckians who prefer to electronically report suspect fraud. Suspected price gouging can be reported here and scams can be reported here. The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection hotline remains active and can be reached by calling 1-888-432-9257.
Before calling the Natural Disaster Fraud hotline, Kentuckians are encouraged to gather as many details as possible about the suspected fraud, including details about how the fraud was perpetrated and where it occurred. For price gouging, Kentuckians should report the name and address of the seller/retailer, the item purchased, the price of the item after the emergency declaration, and the price of the item before the emergency declaration, if known.
Earlier this week, Cameron released a list of natural disaster scams with tips on how to avoid these common scams. The tips can be accessed online.
