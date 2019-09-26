MAP - Simpson County, KY

FRANKLIN, KY (WSMV) - A juvenile has been charged after allegedly making a threat targeting Franklin-Simpson High School on Wednesday.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office said school Superintendent Tim Schlosser requested the threat made to the high school after school hours to be investigated.

The juvenile was found and charged with one count of terroristic threatening second degree and is awaiting a court date.

