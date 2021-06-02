ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WSMV) - The jury has been picked for the murder trial of Christian “Kit” Martin and testimony is expected to begin on Thursday.
Martin has been charged with murder in the deaths of his three former neighbors in Pembroke, KY, in Christian County.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Saturday that Christian Richard Martin was indicted by a Christian County gr…
A News4 investigation uncovered one of the murder victims was killed just before he was set to testify in Martin’s court martial at Fort Campbell.
Martin is charged with several crimes, including murder and arson, in the deaths of Cal and Pam Phillips and Ed Dansereau.
The American Airlines pilot and former Army major charged with triple murder said he didn’t do it.
A Christian County judge ruled that the trial should be moved to Hardin County in Elizabethtown because of pre-trial publicity.
In his only interview, Martin told News4 Investigates that he did not commit the murders.
