ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WSMV) - The jury has been picked for the murder trial of Christian “Kit” Martin and testimony is expected to begin on Thursday.

Martin has been charged with murder in the deaths of his three former neighbors in Pembroke, KY, in Christian County.

A News4 investigation uncovered one of the murder victims was killed just before he was set to testify in Martin’s court martial at Fort Campbell.

Martin is charged with several crimes, including murder and arson, in the deaths of Cal and Pam Phillips and Ed Dansereau.

A Christian County judge ruled that the trial should be moved to Hardin County in Elizabethtown because of pre-trial publicity.

In his only interview, Martin told News4 Investigates that he did not commit the murders.

