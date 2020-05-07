HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - The former American Airlines pilot charged with triple murder in Kentucky will not see his bond lowered.
A Christian County judge made the ruling on Thursday in the case of Kit Martin. Martin is charged with the murder of three of his former neighbors in Pembroke, KY.
News4 Investigates first exposed how one of the victims was murdered just before he was set to testify in Martin's court martial hearing at Fort Campbell.
Martin's attorney argued that he does not have his pilot's license and has family to stay with in Middle Tennessee. The judge ruled that Martin's history of violence and the grave nature of the charges means his bond should remain at $3 million.
"The Court finds that the difficulty in predicting the Defendant's reasonably anticipated behavior if released, his history of violence that resulted in imprisonment, and the extremely grave nature of his charges require denial of the motion to modify bail," Chief Judge John L. Atkins wrote in his order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.