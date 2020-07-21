PRINCETON, KY (WSMV) - For more than 80 years, a familiar place has helped define a southern Kentucky city. Now, this historic place is facing the effects of a historic time.
The people in Princeton love it when they hear the sound of popcorn popping from the theater downtown. There's no doubt they had a bucket of that hot, buttery popcorn when they came for a matinee or maybe a date night and saw their favorite movie at Capitol Cinemas.
"Alfred Hitchcock. The Birds," said one man sitting in his car outside.
"Hercules when I was 7," said a woman.
"Return of the Jedi," added someone else.
"Fifty Shades. All of em," laughed a mom. "I just love Christian Grey."
"The Lego Batman movie!" one her boys said from the backseat of the car.
The woman behind the place is Heidi Boyd. She busily worked the concession stand as customers in masks stood in a socially distanced line.
"Two Mr. Pibbs! Extra large popcorn with butter!" Heidi called to her crew.
"We have the best popcorn in the state," Heidi said. "I like to say it's made with love, but it's really that salt that gets it."
The Capitol is a tradition here, once a home of old projectors and the films of the old stars. It's been here since 1939 when a movie ticket would cost you 12 cents.
"I've been here a long time," said Heidi. "I was pregnant with my first daughter here. My kids grew up here, and I've raised other people's kids here. It's really hard to lose it. It's really hard."
For a theater, shutting down for the pandemic March through June was devastating. That's why Heidi is closing the Capitol.
"It's the first thing I think about when I wake up, and the last thing I think about when I go to sleep," said Heidi, taking a long pause. "I'm sorry. I haven't cried yet, and I knew I would."
"I'm 64," said a customer waiting in his car. "It's been around as long as I have. 'Bout like losing a right arm."
Heidi's sending off her theater the best way she knows how. You see, there's a reason all these people were waiting in their cars outside.
Drive-through popcorn sales.
Those daughters who grew up at the theater were there to help their mom, running buckets of popcorn out to waiting cars.
"These are my customers," smiled Heidi. "I know every single one of them."
The truth is, for Princeton, it was never just about those great movies. It was never just about that hot buttery popcorn. It was the place, and the people who ran it.
Saturday night, the last car drove away from the Capitol with a bucket of popcorn. The street outside was quiet.
The Capitol has closed and come back before. Heidi hopes that can happen again, and someone will take it who loves it just as much as she does.
"I just can't imagine doing anything else for the last 24 years," said Heidi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.