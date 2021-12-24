CROFTON, KY (WSMV) - An Indiana woman was killed in a crash on Thursday evening on the Pennyrile Parkway near Crofton.
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office told WFIE-TV a northbound vehicle driven by Lula Bailey, 63, of Newburgh, IN, hit a guardrail and flipped on its side and caught fire.
Good Samaritans were able to pull the passenger, Bailey’s husband James, from the wreckage, but could not free Lula. She died in the fire.
Officials said the accident occurred around 5 p.m. A second accident occurred while traffic was stopped during the cleanup and investigation.
