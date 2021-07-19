CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are investigating the death of a 69-year-old Illinois man Saturday on Kentucky Lake.
According to initial reports, Charles Poettker, of O’Fallon, IL, disappeared after he jumped into the water around 3 p.m. from the rear swim platform of a 47-foot Sedan Bridge boat that was anchored at the time. He was not wearing a life jacket, according to a witness.
Divers recovered Poettker’s body just after 5:30 p.m. An autopsy will be performed at the Western Kentucky Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.
