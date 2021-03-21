CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - Westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at the 56 mile marker in Trigg County reopened to traffic after being restricted to to one lane for cleanup after a truck fire early Saturday morning.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported both lanes of the interstate reopened around 10:15 a.m. The lane closures were expected to remain in place until 12 p.m.
KTC said the lane restriction is for environmental cleanup work.
The truck that caught fire early Saturday was hauling gear oil. The oil ran into a number of nearby ditches and a stream, requiring substantial environmental remediation work in both the media and along the shoulder. The ongoing work will require the lane restriction to remain in place while workers are on site.
Traffic is expected to return to normal flow for several days until the contractor can return and complete repairs along the right-of-way.
The eastbound lanes of I-24 remain open with no restrictions.
