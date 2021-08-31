HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Hopkinsville Police is investigating a shots fired call in the area of East Second Street Park on Monday evening.
Dispatch received a call about the shots fired at 6 p.m. Police reviewed images from the area and found in the photo with a gun was located and a gun was recovered.
Police need help locating others that were present during the incident. If you recognize anyone in the photos, contact Hopkinsville Police.
“The innocent babies you see in these photos running for their lives didn’t ask to be in the middle of this. They deserve a safe place to play. They deserve to have adults in this community stand up and say, ‘enough is enough,’” Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner said in a statement. “It is all of our responsibility not to tolerate this type of reckless behavior in our city.”
Sumner said police alone cannot stop these “spontaneous-type incidents.”
