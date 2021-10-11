CROFTON, KY (WSMV) - A Hopkinsville, KY, man has been arrested on charges for trafficking methamphetamine after a Kentucky State Police trooper saw him speeding at 100 miles per hour and driving recklessly on the Pennyrile Parkway on Sunday afternoon.
Troopers stopped the vehicle around 1:25 p.m. and identified the driver as Antonio Lamar Matlock, 38, of Hopkinsville. The trooper discovered more than one pound of suspected methamphetamine, suspected ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside Matlock’s vehicle.
Matlock has been charged with speeding 26 mph or greater over the speed limit, reckless driving, following another vehicle too closely, failure to use or improper signal, trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, possession of marijuana, driving on a DUI suspended license, 1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia.
