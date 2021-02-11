HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency as people fight a dangerous winter storm that brought ice and cold temperatures to the southwest Kentucky area.

While there’s not much snow, some people still venture out on the glazed-over streets for a powdered craving.

“I got one cherry-filled donut and one apple-filled donut with powdered sugar on it,’ said Jeremiah Brison, a customer at Whistle Stop Donuts.

“We usually have a lot more, a whole lot more than this,” said Ashley Lanford, the only employee working behind the counter on Thursday.

With the winter storm hitting Hopkinsville, Lanford said Whistle Stop will only sell one rack of donut sheets on a day she would normally sell four.

Icy roads brought many crashes on Interstate 24, including one near the 86-mile marker.

Christian County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to about nine different accidents on I-24 Thursday morning. Five of those were near the 86-mile marker.

The slick conditions are not the best of drivers or donut sales.

“I don’t think it will be a lot,” said Lanford. “I think I’ll still have donuts, but it just depends if it stays slow or if it picks up a little bit.”

“The main roads aren’t that bad,” said Brison. “I was sitting here and thought, ‘A donut sounds pretty good right now.’”