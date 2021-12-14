MAYFIELD, KY (WSMV) - Family and fellow law enforcement are remembering a Graves County deputy as a hero.

Robert Daniel lost his life during the deadly tornado inside Mayfield Consumer Products, the local candle factory.

His family said Robert Daniel was known for helping others. His first day at the factory was Tuesday, three days before the tornado hit. He was brought on as a leader of seven inmates, and that’s how he will be remembered in his last moments.

“He was really excited when this program was founded because it had been delayed for a while,” said Alonzo Daniel, Robert’s brother.

George Workman, the Graves County Jailer, said he thought Robert Daniel would be perfect for the position and he was eager to begin. Due to COVID, the start date was pushed back for months. Robert Daniel finally got approval to start on Tuesday.

“I was specifically talking to him that Tuesday afternoon and he was so excited,” said Alonzo Daniel. “For the chance for him to be better himself financially, but more importantly help these inmates, you now, better themselves as well.”

“He just had three days of it,” said Workman. “I mean, his dedication was showing up as best as we can tell, right up until the very end.”

When the tornado hit Mayfield, Robert Daniel let the seven others go first.

“He was trying to make sure they all got behind some kind of particular door and a wall he thought was going to be secure,” said Workman. “He was pushing the last one in and that was the last time that they saw him.”

“About an hour later we got a call. They were able to pull him out, but he wasn’t with us no more,” said Alonzo Daniel.

Robert Daniel will always be a brother, a father and a deputy. He will also be remembered as a selfless leader who put others first.

His family said funeral arrangements are set for Saturday. Workman said they plan to present Robert Daniel a Lifetime Achievement Award at that time.