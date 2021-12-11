Cypress Point damage

Damage was reported at the Cypress Point resort in Tiptonville.

 Tyler Angel

(WSMV) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms overnight tornado death toll is “north of 70" and “could exceed 100.”

The governor said almost 57,000 people in the state were without power as of 4:45 ET.

"This whole state this whole state is with western Kentucky," Beshear said. 

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed three weather-related deaths due to the storm. Health officials said two deaths were reported in Lake County and one fatality in Obion County.

Significant damage has been reported in Mayfield after a possible tornado touched down in the city. The Graves County Emergency Management Office said a shelter has been opened at Mayfield High School.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, an emergency operations center has been established at CFSB in Mayfield, located at 100 Dick Castleman Bypass. 

A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a deadly tornado. More than 100 people were inside at the time.

Emergency Management said Mayfield residents who are able to walk safely can go to Fire Station No. 1 on East Broadway Street. Buses at the fire station are helping transport people to shelters.

Tornadoes reported across Tennessee and Kentucky

1 of 8

More coverage from WPSD-TV

Tornadoes and severe weather were blamed for several deaths and injuries across parts of the Midwest and the South including an Amazon facility in Illinois, a nursing home in Arkansas, and numerous homes and buildings.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.