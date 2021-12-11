(WSMV) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms overnight tornado death toll is “north of 70" and “could exceed 100.”

The governor said almost 57,000 people in the state were without power as of 4:45 ET.

"This whole state this whole state is with western Kentucky," Beshear said.

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed three weather-related deaths due to the storm. Health officials said two deaths were reported in Lake County and one fatality in Obion County.

Significant damage has been reported in Mayfield after a possible tornado touched down in the city. The Graves County Emergency Management Office said a shelter has been opened at Mayfield High School.

Graves County Courthouse The Graves County Courthouse in Mayfield was damaged by a possible tornado on Friday night.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, an emergency operations center has been established at CFSB in Mayfield, located at 100 Dick Castleman Bypass.

Emergency Management said Mayfield residents who are able to walk safely can go to Fire Station No. 1 on East Broadway Street. Buses at the fire station are helping transport people to shelters.

More coverage from WPSD-TV

Tornadoes and severe weather were blamed for several deaths and injuries across parts of the Midwest and the South including an Amazon facility in Illinois, a nursing home in Arkansas, and numerous homes and buildings.