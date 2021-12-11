(WSMV) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported at least 50 people have died in Kentucky as a result of overnight tornadoes.

The governor said almost 57,000 people in the state were without power as of 4:45 ET.

Nashville Electric Service reported more than 87,000 were without power in its coverage area. To check outages in your area, click here or (615) 234-0000. If you see a downed power line, call 911.

Dickson Electric System is reporting that residents are trapped throughout the county and surrounding areas. They are advising people that "the potential risks/threats are far from over."

Please stay safe, remain alert, and seek shelter if there are additional warnings issued. Check on your friends and neighbors, especially the at-risk among us who may not have been able to seek adequate shelter or who depend on electricity for medical devices. pic.twitter.com/lUwgIakR3I — Dickson Electric System (@DicksonElectric) December 11, 2021

Three people are reported dead in West Tennessee after possible tornadoes moved through the area.

The Obion County Emergency Management Director told WMC that one person died in Obion County and two others died in Lake County. Multiple severe injuries are also being reported after a mobile home was hit in the Samburg area and at the resort at Cypress Point.

Significant damage has been reported in Mayfield after a possible tornado touched down in the city.

Graves County Courthouse The Graves County Courthouse in Mayfield was damaged by a possible tornado on Friday night.

The Graves County Emergency Management Office said a shelter has been opened at Mayfield High School.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, an emergency operations center has been established at CFSB in Mayfield, located at 100 Dick Castleman Bypass.

4 dead in US tornadoes, storms; roof collapse at Amazon EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Three people died in severe weather in Tennessee, one person died and several were injured in an apparent tornado at…

Emergency Management said Mayfield residents who are able to walk safely can go to Fire Station No. 1 on East Broadway Street. Buses at the fire station are helping transport people to shelters.

More coverage from WPSD-TV

In Stewart County, one person was reported injured in Stewart County as a possible tornado came through the area.

Emergency Management officials reported multiple structures were damaged, concentrated in the 2300 block of Highway 120 in Big Rock. Multiple trees and power lines were reported down. One minor injury was reported in the area.