OAK GROVE, KY (WSMV) - A Fort Campbell soldier was killed in a shooting outside a home, according to WKDZ Radio.
Police said De’Arius Faulk was found outside of a home at the intersection of State Line Radio and Tree Line Drive just before 4 a.m. Sunday. Faulk was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said multiple shots were fired and a car was also hit.
Faulk was originally from North Carolina.
If you have information about the shooting, contact Oak Grove Police at 270-439-4602.
