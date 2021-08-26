HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - The former American Airlines pilot convicted for triple homicide will not a get a new trial, a judge ruled on Thursday.

Christian “Kit” Martin’s attorney claims that prosecutors made inaccurate statement in closing arguments and because of the “prosecutorial misconduct,” Martin should get a new trial.

Jury recommends Kit Martin serve life in prison without parole A jury has decided former American Airlines pilot Christian "Kit" Martin will serve life in prison without benefit of probation or parole, the jury decided on Tuesday morning.

But prosecutors said Martin’s attorney had every opportunity to respond to their statements during the trial.

The judge ultimately rejected Martin’s request.

Martin will be sentenced on Sept. 2 for the murder of three of his former neighbors in Pembroke, KY.