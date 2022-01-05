NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - First lady Jill Biden’s trip to Bowling Green, KY, to tour tornado damage on Thursday has been postponed because of severe weather forecasts, the Office of the First Lady announced Wednesday.
Biden and Deputy FEMA Administrator Erik Hooks were set to travel to Bowling Green on Thursday after arriving at Nashville International Airport.
Biden, Hooks and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife Britainy were to survey storm damage in the Creekwood neighborhood and visit a FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center.
“Due to severe weather forecasts, the First Lady and Deputy FEMA Administrator Erik Hooks will postpone their travel to Bowling Green until further notice,” the Office of the First Lady said in a statement.
There was no word on whether the trip would be rescheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.