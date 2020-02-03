HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Authorities are trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a consignment store on Fort Campbell Boulevard early Sunday morning.
Officials told WKDZ Radio that the building that housed Sassy Stuff Consignment was a total loss by the fire reported around 4:40 a.m.
There were no injuries reported at the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.