CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - The lodge at Lake Barkley State Resort Park is closed until at least Thursday after a fire damaged several rooms.
Kentucky State Parks said no park guests or employees were injured as the results of the fire on Saturday. The full extent of the damage is unknown.
WKDZ Radio reports firefighters were called just after 10 a.m. after a report of a fire in the boiler room. Firefighters found part of the building was engulfed in flames upon their arrival. The fire was in lodge rooms to the left side of the main lodge structure and did not impact the main lodge office, rooms to the right side or the convention center.
All lodge guests were moved to Kenlake State Resort Park. Cottage and cabin guests were not impacted by the fire.
