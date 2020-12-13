HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - A Clarksville, TN man was killed after being struck by a vehicle after exiting his disabled car on the Pennyrile Parkway on Saturday night, according to the Kentucky State Police.
The KSP said Navarro Shoan Mitchell Jr., 21, of Clarksville, exited his disabled car near mile marker 17 after it became disabled in the median. Mitchell exited his car and crossed both northbound lanes to speak with someone who was parked on the northbound shoulder.
When Mitchell turned and began crossing the northbound lanes to return to his car, he was struck by a vehicle driven by Nicholas Starr, 37, of Madisonville, KY. Starr stopped his vehicle in the road and exited it to check on Mitchell. While unoccupied, Starr’s vehicle was struck by another northbound vehicle driven by Haley Keenan, 26, of Evansville, IN. Starr and Keenan were not injured in the crash.
Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene by the Christian County Coroner’s Office.
