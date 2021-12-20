BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) - An emotional candlelight service was held as the city held a candlelight vigil at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Monday evening.

Friends and residents filled the stadium as people spoke about the 17 people who died in Bowling Green as the result of the tornado that struck in the early morning hours on Dec. 11.

One street in Bowling Green mourns 11 people BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) - A family of six was among the 15 killed when the storms came through Bowling Green.

“When I got to my son’s friends name was the hardest,” said Saran Ann Alexander, a teacher.

Alexander said her son’s friend was Nolynn Brown, one of seven who died in one family.

“Nolynn was the kind of kid you wanted your kid to be friends with,” said Alexander.

Nolynn’s parents, siblings and grandmother were also among the victims.

“Knowing seven of those people was a lot,” said Alexander.

Kentucky family loses all six members to Bowling Green tornado Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing teen Nyssa Brown was recovered Thursday morning, WBKO-TV reported.

Alexander was one of several teachers who spoke at the vigil as some of the Bowling Green victims were Warren County Public Schools students.

Some who came out said they didn’t know anyone who passed away and didn’t suffer damage themselves, but their hearts still break.

“I am here tonight for the people who lost their lives, homes, property. I am praying they are strong and make it and rebuild,” said Jean Autrey, a Bowling Green resident.

Candles were lit and songs were sung as the community came together.

“A lot of us have been without power and technology,” said Holly Vincent. “This was the first time I got to see some of my friends. Anytime you can come together, you will feel the community. I saw the community in a whole new light this past week.”

“These are not just names on the list. It is not just a list. They are people and our community,” said Alexander. “The opportunity we have to tell them how important they are is no longer there.”

The phrase “We Are Bowling Green Strong” echoed through the stadium Monday night. It’s now the name of a new website.