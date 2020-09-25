TOMPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police have obtained arrest warrants for a California man and a Tennessee woman in connection with a double murder in the Fountain Run community on Sunday.
The KSP has obtained an arrest warrant for two counts of murder against Edward Whitledge, 29, of Bakersfield, CA. He is 6'2" and weighs around 188 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Kayla Spivey, 28, of Hilham, TN, is wanted on two counts of complicity to commit murder. She is 5'4" and is around 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair.
Trevor Cleary, 20, of Tompkinsville, KY, and Austin Copas, 19, of Fountain Run, KY, were found dead inside the home on White Oak Ridge Road on Sunday afternoon with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
Whitledge and Spivey were last seen driving a black 2009 Nissan Altima with Tennessee license plate DP68781. They are considered to be armed and dangerous.
If you have information about their whereabouts, contact KSP Post 15 at 1-800-222-5555 or your local law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.