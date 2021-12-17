BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) - Some people here are trying to piece their lives back together after a tornado ripped through the community early Saturday morning. Now the community is rallying around them to help people get back on their feet.
Now Bowling Green and Warren County have transformed the former Sears building at Greenwood Mall to offer FEMA registration help, counseling for people who need someone to talk to, and a place to pick up clothes, food, toys and household items.
By 8 a.m. Monday volunteers will be welcoming people affected by the tornado.
“And that doesn’t mean you lost your house. Obviously, please come if you have, but that’s also if you don’t have electricity, you have lost your job, anyway you have been affected by the tornado or this storm cell that came through, please come here. Let us help you,” said Emily Angel, Community Engagement Coordinator for the City of Bowling Green.
Angel said they aren’t turning anyone away, so some people got to pick up donations early.
Terrance Thompson stopped by to get food for his family since they have been without power for nearly one week. He said his home was close to the tornado’s path.
“My home was actually a block and a half from the damage, but we are without electricity right now,” said Thompson.
City and county workers said they are needing more donations of certain items. This includes gift cards, hair care products for a variety of hair types, towels, batteries and phone charging devices for people who are without power.
Click to see a breakdown of help available in Bowling Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.