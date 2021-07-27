CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - Authorities are search for a Christian County man who was scheduled to make a court appearance in Trigg County on Tuesday morning.
The Kentucky State Police said James W. Gentry Jr., 46, of Hopkinsville, KY, was scheduled to be in Trigg County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning, but removed his ankle monitor. Gentry has been charged with murder and other charges in Trigg County.
Authorities said he is possibly headed south in a gold Buick Regal.
Gentry should be considered dangerous, according to Kentucky State Police, as his charges include murder, robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gentry is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555 or notify your local law enforcement agency. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.
