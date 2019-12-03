BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) - Three people were arrested for selling and buying an infant, according to a news release from Bowling Green Police.
Police said it received information from Parker Bennett Curry Elementary School officials saying the school had information about a woman giving a child away.
Officers spoke to Maria Domingo Perez, the mother of the infant, who gave conflicting statements but eventually told police she gave the child to Pascual Jose Manuel and Catarina Felipe Jose.
Police spoke to Manuel and Jose who said they gave $2,000 for the child.
Social Services has taken the infant and Domingo Perez’s other four children into protective custody.
All three are charged with selling/purchasing child for adoption, a Class D felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.