RUSSELLVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Two women wanted in connection with a shooting in the Colonial Inn parking lot in August have been arrested, Russellville Police said on Monday.

Rebecca McCarley Rebecca McCarley has been charged with attempted murder and complicity to murder by Russellville Police.

Azora Forgy Azora Forgy has been charged with attempted murder and complicity to murder by Russellville Police.

Rebecca McCarley and Azora Forgy were located in Clarksville, TN, and arrested on warrants for attempted murder and complicity to murder last week, according to police and jail records.

Kenneth Dickerson Kenneth Dickerson was charged with first degree assault by Russellville Police.

Thomethia Jefferson Thomethia Jefferson was charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment by Russellville Police.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 2 at Colonia Inn. Police determined multiple shots were fired following an altercation that has been an ongoing issue between Forgy, 22, of Springfield, TN, McCarley, 20, of Olmstead, KY, Thomethia Jefferson, 35, of Russellville, and Kenneth Dickerson, 53, of Adairville, KY.

Police said after shots were fired at Dickerson’s vehicle, he chased McCarley down in the parking lot and struck her with his vehicle, injuring McCarley. Dickerson was arrested in August and charged with first degree assault. Jefferson turned herself into Russellville police and was charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment.

Police said in August McCarley and Forgy were wanted on charges of attempted murder and wanton endangerment.

All four suspects remain jailed at the Logan County Detention Center, according to jail records.