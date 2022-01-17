CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Trigg County woman on Monday morning.
KSP troopers were dispatched just after 11:30 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 68 (Hopkinsville Road) at the intersection of Merchant Street.
Troopers said Freda Oakley, 81, of Cadiz, was traveling south on Merchant Street in a 2014 Chevrolet Impala. Jamie Gapp, 39, also of Cadiz, was traveling west on U.S. 68 in a 2016 Ram 1500. Oakley attempted to cross U.S. 68, entering the path of Gapp. The truck struck the rear driver’s side of Oakley’s vehicle.
Oakley was taken to Trigg County Hospital where she died. Gapp was also taken to Trigg County Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A 20-month-old inside Gapp’s truck was properly secured in a rear-facing child restraint seat and taken by a relative to Trigg County Hospital for treatment. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision, according to troopers.
