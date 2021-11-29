HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - One person was killed and two others were shot after a shots fired call near the Princess Theater early Sunday morning, according to Hopkinsville Police.
Police said they responded to a call to a large fight/shots fired call at 1:37 a.m. Police were told someone had been shot and was lying on the ground at Eighth Street and Virginia Street. Officers found Zamarious Humphries, 20, had been shot through the neck. He was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Officers found Aniya Collins, 21, dead inside a vehicle after being shot in the chest. A third victim, Gteria Acree, 30, was shot in the leg. She showed up at Jennie Stuart Medical Center.
Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect is asked to contact Hopkinsville Police at 270-890-1300.
