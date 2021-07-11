SCOTTVILLE, KY (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash on US Highway 31E near Scottsville on Sunday morning.
Kentucky State Police said the collision occurred around 6:30 a.m. on US 31E near the intersection of KY 101.
Troopers said Keith Wall, 27, of Scottsville, was driving a Ford Mustang south on US 31E when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center dividing line and struck a Chevrolet truck driven by Jordan Keen, 34, of Scottsville, who was traveling north.
Wall, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene by the Allen County coroner. Keen was taken to a Bowling Green hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
