PRINCETON, KY (WSMV) -- There's a real "Nice" list in one Kentucky town, and every child in Princeton can find their name on it.
Shana Jaggers loves Christmas decorations, and has an old Santa sleigh in the front yard of her house, ironically enough, on Holly Lane. She has dressed it up with decorations for the last few years, and people started driving by to take pictures.
Shana had an idea and reached out to parents in town. She asked everyone to send her their kids names.
She then created one gigantic list that included every child's name, so they can come see if they made Santa's "Nice List." There are approximately 500 names on the list now, and one dog.
Now the children get a real treat being able to stop by, search the list for their name, and have mom or dad snap a photo of their discovery. They can even send their letters to Santa using a mailbox there.
She tells News4 that the sleigh that a very important move is happening today - Santa needs the sleigh to complete his work after all!
