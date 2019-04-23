HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police is searching for an inmate who escaped Tuesday night.
Police say Calvin Merritt, Jr., 22, escaped from the Christian County Work Release Detention Program.
Merritt is about 5-foot-9, weighing around 140 pounds. He has a tattoo on his upper right arm and the left side of his neck. He was last seen in a black shirt and gray sweatpants. Police say he was barefoot.
He was last spotted in Hopkinsville at East 5th Street and S. Virginia Street.
Anyone with information on Merritt's whereabouts should contact KSP at 270-676-3313.
