MAYFIELD, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police was notified early Tuesday afternoon that Brian Ferryman was taken into custody in Newburn, Tennessee.
He is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky to face charges.
ORIGINAL STORY: Kentucky State Police are searching for a Calloway County inmate who is on the run after leaving a work release program on Monday.
Troopers say 39-year-old Brian Ferryman, of Calvert City, reportedly walked away from the candle factory in Mayfield for his work release around 7:15 a.m.
According to officials, he may have been picked up in a Kia Rio vehicle, but it's unknown which direction the vehicle went.
Ferryman is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, 6'3" tall, weighing approximately 320 pounds.
He was serving jail time in Murray, KY for theft of an automobile and receiving stolen property.
The investigation is being conducted by Trooper Jay Dunn. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ferryman are asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.
