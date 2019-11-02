DEXTER, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Dexter Community in Calloway County.
Police say they were notified of the incident at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and are on scene. Multiple Calloway County officers responded in reference to a suspicious person.
More details will become available as KSP continues their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. You can also report tips anonymously through the KSP app, available for iPhone, iPad and Android.
