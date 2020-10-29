TRIGG COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting that took place on Wednesday afternoon near Cadiz.
Kentucky State Troopers say the Trigg County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Forest Circle when an altercation broke out between an officer and a male at the residence.
During the altercation, the man identified as 44-year-old Bennie "Shawn" Biby was shot by the officer. He was taken to the Trigg County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 for updates.
