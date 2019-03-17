ALLEN COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Investigators with Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in which a two people were found shot in the head inside a home.
According to KSP, the incident was called in around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night at a home on the 600 block of North 3rd Street in Scottsville. When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Charles A. Hopewell and 21-year-old Alyssia M. Rodriguez suffering from their wounds. Preliminary investigation revealed that Hopewell and Rodriguez were inside their home when an unknown assailant or assailants entered the home with a gun and shot them both.
Rodriguez is currently listed in critical condition at a local hospital, and Hopewell was treated and released.
If you have any information or leads concerning the shooting, you're asked to contact Detective Michael May with KSP Post 3 at (270) 782-2010.
KSP is being assisted by the Scottsville Police Department in the investigation.
