BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting incident involving a Warren County Deputy Jailer in the 4000 block of Louisville Road (US 31W).
According to KSP officials, the Deputy Jailer was supervising a work detail in the area when a man who was affiliated with the Warren County Jail approached.
The Deputy Jailer requested assistance from the Bowling Green Police Department due to the man's action and conduct, investigators said.
When Bowling Green Police officers arrived, the man picked up a large rock and threw it at one of the officers' vehicles, damaging a window.
Then, police said the man picked up the rock and started to approach the Deputy Jailer.
Investigators said the Deputy Jailer fired one round from his .40 caliber handgun, however it did not strike the man.
Police said the man then ran to the edge of a bridge overpass and jumped onto the ground below, where police from the Bowling Green Police Department took him into custody.
The man sustained minor injuries in the fall and was taken to the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green.
The man, who hasn't been identified yet, was charged with assault, criminal mischief, fleeing/evading police on foot, wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication, and assaulting a police officer.
