KENTUCKY (WSMV) - Governor Andy Beshear closed down all state offices for Thursday due to severe weather making its way across the state.
“Fewer Kentuckians traveling is what we need to protect lives, reduce accidents and clear roads for our emergency responders and transportation crews,” Gov. Beshear said. “We thank all our public servants for their dedication to the commonwealth, certainly those who are working to keep other Kentuckians safe through this winter storm.”
According to the governor, transportation crews continue to treat roads and respond to downed trees caused by the icy conditions.
News4 had a crew out in Hopkinsville where a sheet of ice was covering the roads. Multiple crashes were reported on Thursday morning.
Governor Beshear says vaccination appointments scheduled for today at Kroger regional vaccine sites will be rescheduled for the same time on February 18, 2021.
If Kentuckians are experiencing a downed power line or power outage, please contact your local utility company. If possible, use an alternate source of heat, but be aware of the dangers of alternate heat sources and carbon monoxide poisoning.
