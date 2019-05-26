A young boy in Elizabethtown, Kentucky got the surprise of a lifetime this week when his older brother showed up at his middle school after being deployed for nearly a year.
Army Specialist Christian Cruz has been in Guantanamo for the last ten months.
He was hoping to surprise his entire family this week, but his commanding officer accidentally spilled the beans and called his mom.
Since his older brother picked him up at the airport, Cruz's younger brother, 11-year-old Bryan Finn, was the only one left to surprise.
Luckily, that worked out well, considering Cruz wasn't sure how Bryan would react.
"I feel like he's going to be more embarrassed than surprised," said Cruz.
His concerns proved unnecessary, as Bryan began running down a hallway before leaping into his big brother's arms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.